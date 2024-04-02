Gordon Ramsay's Secret To The Most Creamy Scrambled Eggs Is Surprisingly Simple

They’re a great source of good cholesterol, they take minutes to whip up and they’re easy to elevate with extra ingredients, is there anything better than a plate of scrambled eggs?

Well, probably, but they’re up there as a culinary breakfast classic for a reason.

However, what if we made them just that little bit better? A little more textured, a little more creamy, with just a touch of je ne sais quoi?

Advertisement

Well, with the help of our favourite TV-chef-turned-TikTok-star Gordon Ramsay, we can. For his scrambled eggs recipe, he adds one simple ingredient to give it a little more creaminess, as a treat: crème fraîche!

Gordon Ramsay scrambled eggs recipe

As published on the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants website, Gordon’s recipe is really quite simple but sounds delicious:

6 cold eggs

15g butter

Salt and pepper

Crème fraîche

Chives

Method:

Crack 6 cold eggs into a deep saucepan Add the butter. For smaller batches, use a 2-to-1 eggs-to-butter ratio. Put the pan on high heat Stir continuously with a rubber spatula—don’t whisk—making sure to scrape the bottom of the pan After 30 seconds, take the pan off the heat. Keep stirring. After about 10 seconds, put back on the heat. Repeat for 3 minutes In the last minute, season the eggs lightly. For extra creamy texture, stir in 1 tsp of crème fraîche Plate and garnish with chopped chives

What to eat with scrambled eggs, according to Gordon Ramsay

On his Masterclass, Gordon said that while scrambled eggs are good enough on their own, these are some of his favourite things to combine them with:

Advertisement

On a croissant with smoked salmon

On buttered, toasted brioche or sourdough bread

Topped with fresh herbs, such as freshly snipped chives

In a warm tortilla with a spoonful of tomatillo salsa

With a side of sautéd tomatoes and mushrooms