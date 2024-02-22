Gordon Ramsay’s Secret To ‘Perfect' Fried Eggs Is Already In Your Fridge

Aflo Images via Getty Images Egg Toast

Ah, the humble fried egg. A breakfast staple, a perfect quick snack and so easy to cook. Whether you prefer yours sunny-side-up, runny, or well done, they’re a great healthy choice.

However, what if you could make them just a bit better? It turns out that, according to Michelin Star holding celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, we could do exactly that.

How to perfect fried eggs according to Gordon Ramsay

In a video on his TikTok channel, Gordon shared his recipe.

First, you should crack your eggs on a flat surface before breaking them into the pan. Then, once they’re in the pan, add a little salt and pepper. Bring the heat up slowly, letting the eggs gently cook over time.

Now it’s time for the secret ingredient and it is simply... butter! The chef puts small cubes of butter around the eggs. Gordon says: “As the butter starts to froth, it cooks the top of the egg. Really nice way of finishing it.”

Then, simply serve as usual.

The comments were a little divided with some people saying that he used too much oil or butter but as user BoyMom commented: “I would LOVE to eat anything he cooks... It all looks so good.”

Health benefits of eggs

Not that you’ll need more encouragement after Gordon’s video but, according to Healthline, eating eggs is great for your health. The health experts advise that eggs:

are pretty much the perfect food. They contain a little bit of almost every nutrient you need

are high in cholesterol, but don’t adversely affect blood cholesterol

raise HDL (the “good”) cholesterol

contain choline — an important nutrient that most people don’t get enough of

are linked to a reduced risk of heart disease

contain lutein and zeaxanthin — antioxidants that have major benefits for eye health

are high in quality protein, with all the essential amino acids in the right ratios