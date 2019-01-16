West Coast Mainline Closed As Emergency Services Respond To Incident

PA Ready News UK Virgin Trains has said a fault on a train between two stations caused delays on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the West Coast Mainline between Warrington Bank Quay and Crewe, causing all lines to be blocked, Virgin Trains said on Wednesday night.

The disruption was said earlier to have been been caused by safety checks on a train between the two stations, but operator Virgin later said emergency services were dealing with an incident.

“Investigations are ongoing so we’re not sure exactly what’s happened just yet,” the company told one customer on Twitter.

British Transport Police could not be immediately reached for comment.

Virgin serves around 100,000 passengers a day on its West Coast routes, with 57 services passing through Crewe on an average weekday.

