Jonny Bairstow of England removes a "Just Stop Oil" pitch invader during Day One of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Stu Forster via Getty Images

English cricketer Jonny Bairstow’s no-nonsense approach to a Just Stop Oil protester running onto the pitch mid-match has won praise from Twitter.

The Ashes is a major international sporting event watched by people all around the world, but, on Wednesday, the first morning of the second Ashes Test was interrupted by environmentalists when protesters ran onto the pitch.

The campaign group are famous for disrupting all kinds of events or venues, from spray-painting buildings, to throwing liquids over paintings and pouring powder onto snooker tables mid-world championship.

These tricks are meant to highlight the world’s inaction with the climate crisis – something which is on many people’s minds right now as the UK faces yet more summer heatwaves in the coming weeks.

However, Bairstow, the England wicketkeeper, ended up stealing the show from the protesters, as he didn’t let them unsettle him when his game became the target of their latest demonstration tactic.

It began when a few people ran onto the field, spreading bright orange powder with them.

A Just Stop Oil protester on the field during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord's, London. Adam Davy - PA Images via Getty Images

The players guarded the pitch, and England captain Ben Stokes tried to stop the protesters.

England's Ben Stokes holds out his arms to stop a Just Stop Oil protester. Mike Egerton - PA Images via Getty Images

Meanwhile Bairstow quickly swopped in and picked one protester up easily.

Jonny Bairstow of England removes a "Just Stop Oil" pitch invader. Stu Forster via Getty Images

Security then grabbed the protesters who were still on the pitch.

Security grab a Just Stop Oil protester during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord's, London. Mike Egerton - PA Images via Getty Images

The powder was then quickly cleared up by the nearby staff, and the game was back on in no time, even though damage to the pitch is a particularly serious issue in cricket.

And that was that, the demonstration was over before it even began. Three people were then arrested in connection to the disruption and put in custody.

Perhaps Bairstow’s quick-thinking came about because the England’s team bus was briefly held up by protesters before the Test against Ireland at Lord’s earlier in June.

Still, regardless of your thoughts on climate protests and activism, it’s hard not to find Bairstow’s exceptionally unfazed attitude funny – as Twitter pointed out.

Jonny Bairstow carrying off a Just Stop Oil protestor like he’s putting the ironing board away. #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/G7f5HL4RY8 — Sam Farley (@FarleyWrites) June 28, 2023

Good start to the 2nd test.

Bairstow has done some heavy lifting already😂😂 #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/f0JcZnCvEr — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 28, 2023

No nonsense Jonny Bairstow sorting out a Just Stop Oil protestor at Lord’s #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/Ea8US8LUOc — Mr Geoff Peters (@mrgeoffpeters) June 28, 2023