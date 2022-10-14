Activists Deface Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflowers In Protests Over Oil

Just Stop Oil protesters defacing Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflowers Just Stop Oil/Twitter

Two Just Stop Oil protesters threw cans of tomato soup over Vincent Van Gogh’s famous Sunflowers painting on Friday.

The activists then glued themselves to the wall just next to the iconic image, which is on display in London’s National Gallery, and began to shout: “What is worth more, art or life?”

Advertisement

Dismayed gasps from members of the public can be heard throughout the clips of the incident being shared on social media, with one person shouting uncertainly for security.

Facing the room, the activists also said: “Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?”

“Thanks to skyrocketing gas prices, millions of British families won’t be able to afford to heat a can of soup this winter. Only civil resistance can get us out of this crisis – it’s time to step up and stand up for what’s right.”

Advertisement

Activists with @JustStop_Oil have thrown tomato soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the national Gallery and glued themselves to the wall. pic.twitter.com/M8YP1LPTOU — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 14, 2022

Just Stop Oil has been putting on more protests recently, ever since prime minister Liz Truss lifted the ban on fracking last month.

The UK’s fossil fuel supply is running low due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Europe’s attempts to wean itself off Moscow’s exports (mainly oil and natural gas). Vladimir Putin has also been using Russia’s resources as leverage, in a bid to deter Europe from assisting Ukraine in the war.

Truss’s decision to lift fracking was controversial, especially as many wanted her to prioritise greener sources such as wind power, solar panels or nuclear energy. An annual survey commissioned by the government’s energy department in autumn 2021 also found that only 17% of the UK public supported fracking.

Still, it seems Just Stop Oil’s latest demonstration has not quite read the room.

The i newspaper’s Emily Baker called the demonstration “fucking stupid”.

She tweeted: “This painting - and Van Gogh, a painter who celebrated and portrayed the natural world in a way very few had done before - means so much to so many people, a lot of whom will be sympathetic to Just Stop Oil’s cause.”

Advertisement

there's only one way to look at this: fucking stupid https://t.co/fFWkELtDz0 — Emily Baker (@emilyrbakes) October 14, 2022

From jokes and memes, to sarcasm and serious takedowns, it seems the rest of the internet wasn’t too happy about this protest either.

Unsure how stunts like this make people sympathetic to their cause.... https://t.co/zU2EFpDWR6 — Kate Buck (@katebuck96) October 14, 2022

Advertisement

It’s stupid vandalism and it destroys our ability to have nice things on general view and trust the public not to deface them — Tom Chivers (@TomChivers) October 14, 2022

I fully support the aim to stop the UK government developing new oil and gas. Am I just old now or is this the wrong kind of protest, the wrong kind of target? https://t.co/Us0DojPz9A — Rowan Hooper ローワン フーパー (@rowhoop) October 14, 2022

i have to wonder if these people are actually just paid by big oil companies https://t.co/yZCxcCwOe0 — 0xCAFEBEEF (@0xCAFEBEEF) October 14, 2022

I’m trying to be more chilled, but this kind of thing makes me want to frack my own garden. https://t.co/yomZzM8r6l — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) October 14, 2022

Advertisement