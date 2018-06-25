Forget about getting a guard dog, the latest weapon against burglars is a “crime prevention garden” – and green-fingered householders will get a chance to see it for the first time next month.

The garden, designed by the police crime prevention initiative Secured By Design, is on display at the Hampton Court Palace flower show from 2-8 July.

The 28m x 5.5m display was designed by horticultural students Jacqueline Poll and Lucy Glover, who were the joint winners of a competition last year.

The garden will have around 16 crime prevention features including a gravel path (so burglars can’t creep in undetected), thick spiky leaves and thorny bushes, thin tall trees that give criminals nowhere to hide, and dawn-to-dusk lighting...