Tory Crispin Blunt Says 'Sorry' For Defending MP Convicted Of Child Sex Assault

The victim made a complaint to police days after Khan was elected to represent Wakefield in West Yorkshire in the 2019 general election.

The victim, now 29, told a jury he was left feeling “scared, vulnerable, numb, shocked and surprised” after Khan touched his feet and legs, coming within “a hair’s breadth” of his privates, as he went to sleep in a top bunkbed.

He ran to his parents and a police report was made at the time, but no further action was taken because the youngster did not want to make a formal complaint.

But he told jurors “it all came flooding back” when he learned Khan was standing in the December 2019 general election.

Khan’s legal team has vowed to appeal against the conviction, a move that could delay a potential by-election in the seat.

Khan, who was 34 at the time of the offence, will be thrown out of the House of Commons if he is handed a prison sentence of more than a year, or otherwise could be subject to a petition to oust him in the recall process.

The judge, Mr Justice Baker, said he will sentence Khan at a date to be fixed.

Asked if the Khan should now resign, Heappey told Sky News: “He has been convicted, that’s happened in a court of law so it’s a judgment that of course we respect. He has had the whip removed and has been expelled from the Conservative Party.

“The way that parliament works is that you are elected as an individual, so his seat in the House of Commons is his until he personally chooses to vacate it.

“There are mechanisms now through recall petitions that have been in place since I think 2015 from memory, so if he chooses not to, there are now mechanisms through which he can be removed from his seat and subjected to a by-election.

“I understand he has plans to appeal, but quite frankly everybody in government respects that a court of law has found him guilty and that must be the judgment until he appeals successfully.”

And pressed on whether the government was concerned about a possible by-election in a Red Wall seat such as Wakefield, Heappey added: “I just don’t think that politics is the most important issue here.”