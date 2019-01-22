Cristiano Ronaldo Accepts £16.5m Fine In Tax Fraud Case

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted a fine and suspended jail term for tax fraud in Spain.
The Portugese star signed a deal to settle a case which will cost him a total of 18.8 million euros (£16.5 million).
The 33-year-old Juventus forward is unlikely to serve any time in jail as the sentence was expected to be within a two-year threshold that can be served on probation as a first offence under Spanish law.
In 2017, a state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of four counts of tax fraud from 2011-14 worth 14.7 million euros (£12.9 million).
Ronaldo was accused of having used shell companies outside Spain to hide income made from image rights.
After being questioned for nearly 90 minutes in a Madrid court at the time, the Portuguese player told a judge he never tried to avoid taxes.
The accusations didn’t involve his salary from Real Madrid, his club from 2009 until he joined Italian champion Juventus last year.