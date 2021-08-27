Cristiano Ronaldo's Stunning Manchester United Return Sets Social Media Alight

via Associated Press Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United in 2006.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to Manchester United – a sensational move that set social media alight.

And it came after some United fans had set their replica shirts alight. But we’ll get to that.

In a remarkable 48 hours of transfer speculation, the club announced it had reached agreement with Juventus to re-sign the Portugal star.

It was just hours after many believed the 36-year-old five-time world player of the year was poised to sign for rivals Manchester City.