RIP Jack Grealish's Old Hair: Fans Distraught As Footballer Ditches The Curtains And Hairband

There’s a lot to notice when Jack Grealish is running across the pitch, but it’s not just his footballing skills… it’s those luscious locks too. Aside from the actual football, the England player’s hair-do became one of the most-talked about things of the Euro 2020 tournament earlier this year.

The hubby called me a sad old woman this morning because of my love for #JackGrealish Personally I think he has hair envy!! Ha ha! pic.twitter.com/v3rCxFn4dy — 💙 Claireybella Boxall 💙 (@Claireybella74) July 2, 2021

I love what he does with his hair😍🥰#jackgrealishpic.twitter.com/yoal8wdyFS — JackGrealishfan (@jack_grealish95) July 13, 2021

However, as Jack completed a British-record £100m transfer from Aston Villa to Manchester City on Thursday, fans were bereft to notice things had changed up top…

Justice for Jack Grealish’s hair 😭 pic.twitter.com/PT5pKPLVwo — Jamie Blynn (@jamieblynn) August 5, 2021

Jack Grealish has even had his hair cut just like if he was going to big school. — Em🦡🏳️‍🌈💫 (@BadgerNoble) August 5, 2021

Petition for @JackGrealish to get this hair back 😍 creds to whoever posted this on tiktok 💙 pic.twitter.com/h0Lr0TY9Gm — Soph (@5secxndsofhealy) August 5, 2021

Did @JackGrealish cut his hair⁉️ Don’t tell me @ManCity made him cut his hair. 😡 The one team I don’t like has my favorite player. What am I’m going to do? 😵‍💫 — Stacy Johnson (@sdjohnson25) August 5, 2021

As if today wasn’t already shitty enough I’ve just seen that Jack Grealish has cut his hair — Jessica Harris (@HarrisssJessica) August 5, 2021

Jack’s new look was especially surprising as a video of his reaction to having his flawlessly-styled hair messed up by a teammate recently went viral, leaving Twitter users extremely entertained by his shocked reaction… although we definitely understood why.

Just a reminder... NEVER touch Jack Grealish's hair 😂



The second look is priceless 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1AZYM9vRL3 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) June 25, 2021

So if, like us, you’re in mourning for his mane, here’s how to get his old look... Jack sported a dirty-blonde look that fell on both sides of his face with a trimmed shape up around the sides and back, and it requires a bit of work to recreate. Luckily though, Jack finally revealed the secrets of his impressive hair routine earlier this year, and it includes a product that costs less than £5.

1 Jack starts off by giving his hair a wash with shampoo and conditioner, which he leaves to marinate… “Obviously leave it in (conditioner) for a couple minutes, get the shower gel and that on, then at the end wash it out,” he says. 2. In goes Moroccan oil and out comes the hairdryer “I put Moroccan oil in it, wack the hairdryer and the hair brush out, and do my trim in the mirror,” he says. 3. Add product to finish “When it’s dried I put hair bond in it, like a wax to style it,” he explains. “And then I use hairspray, the yellow Got2be at the end to hold it.”

Nick Potts/AP/Shutterstock Jack Grealish and his luscious locks