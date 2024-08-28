Critics Give Trump Holy Hell After Utterly Bonkers Claim About Jesus

Critics are taking Donald Trump back to Sunday school after he made a bizarre claim about Jesus during his latest interview with Phil McGraw, aka TV’s “Dr. Phil.”
The former president attacked California for its extensive vote-by-mail program, which he falsely claimed leads to voter fraud, and insisted without evidence that he’d win the state if not for that supposed fraud.
“I guarantee you, if Jesus came down and was the vote counter, I would win California,” he said. “In other words, if we had an honest vote counter, a really honest vote counter, I do great with the Hispanics, great, I mean I had a level that no other Republican’s ever done, but if we had an honest vote counter, I would win California.”
No Republican presidential candidate has won deep blue California since President George HW Bush in 1988. Trump lost California by about 30 percentage points in both 2016 and 2020.
The Kamala Harris campaign released a statement saying Trump “reached a level of delusion difficult for even Dr Phil to diagnose.”
Other critics also put the former president on blast: