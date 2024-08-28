Critics Give Trump Holy Hell After Utterly Bonkers Claim About Jesus

Donald Trump Dr. Phil

Critics are taking Donald Trump back to Sunday school after he made a bizarre claim about Jesus during his latest interview with Phil McGraw, aka TV’s “Dr. Phil.”

The former president attacked California for its extensive vote-by-mail program, which he falsely claimed leads to voter fraud, and insisted without evidence that he’d win the state if not for that supposed fraud.

“I guarantee you, if Jesus came down and was the vote counter, I would win California,” he said. “In other words, if we had an honest vote counter, a really honest vote counter, I do great with the Hispanics, great, I mean I had a level that no other Republican’s ever done, but if we had an honest vote counter, I would win California.”

No Republican presidential candidate has won deep blue California since President George HW Bush in 1988. Trump lost California by about 30 percentage points in both 2016 and 2020.

The Kamala Harris campaign released a statement saying Trump “reached a level of delusion difficult for even Dr Phil to diagnose.”

Other critics also put the former president on blast:

I’m just an ordinary Catholic, but I’m thinking that Jesus probably wouldn’t come down for a man found liable by a jury for sexual assault.



And since Jesus invented the laws of the universe, including math, He would certify that Trump lost California. And GA, NV, AZ, WI, MI, PA. https://t.co/NVfVyr1bVh — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 28, 2024

If Jesus came down, Donald would demand that he be deported. — Fabius Americanus (@ToadstoolC) August 28, 2024

Parents, Expose your children to adversity. Allow them to fail, teach them mistakes are normal. Never shield them from failure by lying to them and telling them they succeeded.



You don’t want them to grow up and claim they were cheated out of victory in a state they lost by 30%. https://t.co/MC8OY1H83L — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) August 28, 2024

Trump says if Jesus counted the votes he would win California.



Imagine believing this guy would ever concede an election. He’s out there saying he should win 50 states every time. pic.twitter.com/N8avPGh5hu — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) August 28, 2024

If Jesus, Mary, Shiva, Krishna, Holy Spirit and Buddha all came down as vote counters, he would still lose California. — POTUS Kamala Harris 💙 Kamala's the new Karma! (@terry_pali) August 28, 2024

A real doctor would be scheduling Trump for a rush visit to get an MRI. https://t.co/NYZIdGZFjg — Jeff Nichols🌴🥥🌻🦈 (@backwards_river) August 28, 2024

If Jesus came down you’d demand to see the birth certificate and then call him a liar and don’t even get me started on what you’d say about his mom https://t.co/YXWAGtDeOu — Matt Israel (@Matt_is_Real) August 28, 2024

I’m an atheist and sometimes feel like a better Christian than this clown — Bear (@Big_Blue_Bear94) August 28, 2024

The Bible literally warns you to beware of charlatans like this. https://t.co/arryYobxkX — Geoff Valent (@geoffvster) August 28, 2024

BREAKING NEWS: Trump accuses Jesus of not being able to count. — SAY IT TO MY FACE!! (@BlueAryaStark) August 28, 2024

He’s truly a delusional, narcissistic buffoon. https://t.co/LH2fQcfKjL — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 28, 2024

How did we get here?



The GOP is being ran by a Madman. https://t.co/bo6D55pB9A — Kyle Sweetser (@sweetser_kyle) August 28, 2024

Trump to Dr. Phil tonight: "If Jesus came down and was the vote counter, I would win California."



Jesus: pic.twitter.com/3YqtoIPgkX — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) August 28, 2024

Bro is completely delusional. I wonder if Dr.Phil is ready to make his diagnosis yet? https://t.co/2cVatzJcbK — Tristan Norris🇺🇸🦅 (@TheGrassManx) August 28, 2024

This was an absolutely bonkers interview, even for Donald Trump. He did himself no favors with this conversation with Dr. Phil. What an absolute Looney Tune he is. A buffoon. Cartoonishly so. pic.twitter.com/lGxBnJN1If — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) August 28, 2024