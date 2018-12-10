The delayed Crossrail project is set to receive a £1.4bn bailout package, it has been announced.

The £15bn Elizabeth line – which will stretch 60 miles across London when completed – had originally been set to launch this month, before project bosses pushed the date back to Autumn 2019.

But delays to “core elements” of the line mean it is now unlikely to open by this already-revised date, Transport for London revealed on Monday.

According to a review by auditors KPMG, the hold-up could cost as much as £2bn.