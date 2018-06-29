Crumpets Become Latest Victim Of CO2 Shortage As Warburtons Halts Production

Crumpets have become the latest casualty resulting from a shortage of CO 2 - a key component of food production - across Europe.

The baker has been forced to halt production of its crumpets, as the gas it relies on to keep the savoury snacks fresh is facing supply issues.

Warburtons told HuffPost UK two of its four production plants had ceased production, while a third wasn’t running at full capacity.

The company said it relied on CO 2 to put inside its packaging in order to keep the crumpets fresh, because it helps reduce the moisture from deteriorating the quality of the product.

A spokesperson said: “We are producing nowhere near the 1.5 million packs of crumpets we usually make each week and have had to suspend production at a number of our bakeries. This will remain the case until the CO2 supply returns to normal. But, rest assured we are working really hard to keep our products on Britain’s shelves.”

Crumpets join a growing list of food and drink items hit by the issue.

Earlier this week, pub giant Ei Group, which has 4,500 properties across Britain, the majority of which are leased to pubs, confirmed it is experiencing shortages of some beer brands.

Both beer and soft drinks manufacturers have been under strain due to a shortage of CO 2 across Europe, due to the closure of several sites that produce the gas. The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) said brewers were “working their socks off” to keep beer on tap.

Frozen food manufacturers and abattoirs have also been impacted by gas shortages.