Football fans may need to find a new tipple ahead of the England game on Thursday evening because the biggest pub group in Britain is running low on beer.

Pub giants Ei Group, which has 4,500 properties across Britain, the majority of which are leased pubs, has confirmed it is experiencing shortages of some beer brands. Both beer and soft drinks manufacturers have been under strain due to a shortage of CO 2 across Europe, due to the closure of several sites that produce the gas.