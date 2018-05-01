Why Is There Plastic In My Beer?

From tampons to tea bags, it seems nothing is safe from plastic and now, there’s new evidence to suggest it’s even in your pint.

A study published in the journal Public Library of Science details how scientists detected microplastics in the liquid from 12 American beers. It follows research in 2014, which found tiny plastic fibres were present in 24 different German beers.

It’s unclear whether beer produced in the UK has the same plastic problem, but as we know we live in an age of plastic pollution - with some of the world’s largest water brands even containing microplastics in their liquid - it’s not hard to believe it could be a possibility.

[READ MORE: Why is there plastic in my tea bag]