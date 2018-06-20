You May Struggle To Buy Your Favourite Fizzy Drink Or Beer This Summer

A shortage of carbon dioxide across Northern Europe could mean your favourite fizzy drinks and beers may be harder to come by this summer, industry insiders have warned.

There is currently a shortage of CO 2 due to the closure of several sites that produce the gas, for various reasons including maintenance and refurbishment, according to The British Soft Drinks Association. The problem in Britain has been exacerbated by high demand for fizzy soft drinks and beer due to the recent warm weather and the World Cup.

Gavin Partington, director general at British Soft Drinks Association, confirmed the situation is impacting a wide range of businesses. “Soft drinks producers in the UK are taking active steps to maintain their service to customers including working with their suppliers to mitigate the impact as well as looking at alternative sources,” he said in a statement.