CSI is one of the most successful crime drama series ever, and now it is on its way back to TV.

A revival of the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series has been confirmed (via Deadline), with a number of original cast members set to reprise their roles.

Titled CSI: Vegas, it will see William Petersen back as Gil Grissom, Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle and Wallace Langham returning as lab tech David Hodge.

They will be joined by a host of new crime scene investigators, portrayed by actors including Matt Lauria, Paula Newsome, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon.