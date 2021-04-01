CSI is one of the most successful crime drama series ever, and now it is on its way back to TV.
A revival of the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series has been confirmed (via Deadline), with a number of original cast members set to reprise their roles.
Titled CSI: Vegas, it will see William Petersen back as Gil Grissom, Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle and Wallace Langham returning as lab tech David Hodge.
They will be joined by a host of new crime scene investigators, portrayed by actors including Matt Lauria, Paula Newsome, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon.
The show is set six years after the events of the finale, which aired in 2015.
The president of CBS Entertainment, Kelly Kahl, told Deadline: “Twenty-one years ago, we launched CSI and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today.
“We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the CSI brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox.
“Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic CSI storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new CSI team do what they do best: follow the evidence.”
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation first began airing in 2000 and spawned a host of spin-off series including CSI: Miami, CSI New York and CSI: Cyber.
CSI: Vegas is set to premiere in the US later this year. Details of a potential UK broadcaster have not been confirmed.