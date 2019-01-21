The 'Big Six' Energy Firms Are Being Shunned After 'Miserably Failing' Customers

Consumers are increasingly turning their backs on the “Big Six” energy providers and switching to small and medium sized firms, new figures show.

One in five customers switched their energy provider in 2018 – an increase of 6% on the previous year.

Data from industry association Energy UK found that 5.8 million people changed their supplier last year – an average of just under half a million each month.

It continues a trend of year-on-year increases in energy switching, Energy UK said, with around 30% – or 1.7 million customers – moving to a small or mid-tier supplier.

Recent research by consumer watchdog Which? found that five small energy suppliers topped the rankings for customer satisfaction.

Octopus Energy came top with a satisfaction score of 80%, closely followed by Robin Hood Energy and So Energy in joint second place with 78%. Ebico and Tonik Energy were in joint fourth position on 76%.

But bucking the trend was small supplier Solarplicity, which was the worst energy firm according to its customers with an overall score of just 44%.

Which? also noted that three small firms – Spark Energy, Extra Energy and Economy Energy – have ceased trading since the survey was carried out, although Spark still operates as a brand name after being taken over by Ovo.