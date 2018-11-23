If you’re anything like us you’ve been moaning about how bloody cold it is for the whole entire week. So as a gift to you all for getting through these arctic temperatures, we present to you the latest instalment of animals of the week – and it’s cat-themed.
1. This cold cat who found warmth on a random radiator.
Not going to lie, if we were out roaming the streets and spotted an empty room with a warm radiator, we’d probably try and sit on it too.
2. This cat who was well prepared for a rainy day.
He might need some mini welly boots to complete the look. Thoughts?
3. The patient cat outside Downing Street.
The incredibly British moment, caught on Sky News, where a policeman actually knocked on the door of Number 10 to let a cat inside – all while the reporter was talking about the complexities of Brexit.
4. The abandoned kittens who found their forever home.
Journalist Hannah Jane Parkinson shared one of the cutest stories of the week, where she visited two abandoned kittens she found in April in their warm loving forever home. Look at how happy they are.
5. The cat who goes pee.
Forget about toilet training toddlers, this cat owner has toilet trained his kitty.
Want your pet to appear in next week’s cute animals round up? Send your pet’s photo to natasha.hinde@huffpost.com with a brief explanation as to why they deserve to be featured.