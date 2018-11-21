'Cats Rarely Cause Problems': Campaigners Push For Renters' Right To Keep Pets

If you’re a renter and would love to own a cat but your tenancy agreement won’t allow it, you’re not alone. Research shows that less than half (42 per cent) of private rented housing allows cats, which has prompted a new campaign promoting the benefits of living with cats to tenants and landlords.

The charity Cats Protection said difficulty finding cat-friendly housing is one of the top five reasons why cats have been handed into its adoption centres over the past 12 months.

Dilys Barnes, of Gorleston, Norfolk, and her partner were forced to give up their pet cat Buster in June 2018 when their landlord decided to sell their property, leaving them unable to find new rented housing which accepted cats.

“Every single advert we saw said ‘no pets’ and whenever we enquired, the answer was always no,” Barnes said. “We were devastated, and the whole thing was very traumatic. We loved him dearly, yet had to give him away, very much against our wishes.”

