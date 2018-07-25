Cycling Shorts: 5 Ways To Make This Controversial Trend Work In Real Life

Cycling shorts - the trend that no-one who lived through it the first time expected would ever have a revival - have somehow found their way back on to the high street, influencers and - dare we say it - our wardrobes. We saw Kim Kardashian repeatedly stepping out in Yeezy versions and Naomi Campbell modelling a white pair inspired by a paparazzi photo of Princess Diana going to the gym at Paris Fashion Week. But we weren’t sure how the look would translate outside of the high fashion crowd. Until now...

Richard Bord via Getty Images aomi Campbell walks the runway during the Off/White show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on 28 September 2017.

When separating the look from the catwalk and celebs who make it work, the figure hugging cycling short can appear difficult to pull off (literally, as well as figuratively). But Instagram has provided us with inspiration for how to make this item work in real life: The Subtle Choice If you’re not in the mood to walk down the street in highlighter green lycra shorts and a crop top, an easy way to get in on this trend is to wear a button down dress and pop your cycling shorts on underneath.

Oversized T-Shirts Are Your Friends This one comes to you straight from the eighties - but there is a reason we all paired our tight shorts with over-sized tees: the proportions just work.

Plus, it may feel more comfortable for those who do not want to expose their crotch.

The Practical Point As many of us are becoming more conscious of our carbon footprint and 2.5 million people in the UK cycle at least once a week, you may want to start wearing cycling shorts under your daily style choices to avoid having to change once you reach your destination.

Leggings and trousers, who? If you usually wear leggings or trousers that fit on the thigh, swapping them for cycling shorts really needn’t be a big deal.

Give all your tops that you usually wear with leggings a fresh update by pairing them with a longer-length style of lycra short.

Favourably Festival And then of course, there are the times when cycling shorts really come into their own. A bright co-ord including cycling shorts, is far more practical than a skirt when dancing around to your favourite musician. Plus they won’t take up much room in your backpack or carry-on.

