Why Cork Accessories Are The Sustainable Fashion Finds Dominating Our Wish Lists

Turns out cork doesn’t just work well for keeping your wine fresh. It also has an impressive resumé of eco-friendly credentials that could revolutionise our accessories, as well as the packaging they come in.

And at a time when the pollutive impact of plastics is difficult to hide from, finding sustainable alternatives is at the forefront of our minds.

Legally, cork can only be harvested from the bark of a tree every nine years to prevent stressing and there’s a sustainable ethos throughout the material’s entire life span, as it’s completely biodegrade so can be returned back into the soil after use, leaving no toxic residue at all.

It is also 100% waterproof, has anti-bacterial qualities, according to Nick Gumery, a member of Lush’s buying team, and was even used during the construction of a US Space Shuttle. Impressive stuff.

At the end of last year, Lush launched packaging for its all-natural shampoo bars that was made from, you guessed it, cork. Eco-friendly credentials aside, its also a super practical choice for cosmetics as it draws excess moisture away, preserving soap and makeup items.