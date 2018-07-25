STYLE
25/07/2018 10:31 BST

Seashell Accessories Shopping Guide: How To Bring The Beach To Work

Don't just go on holiday - wear your summer break 🐚

Currently there are two things on our minds: the heat and how we wish we were dipping into a blue sea. Which may be why sea shell accessories are seeing an increase in interest, especially for those of us who are miles away from the beach.

A post shared by Rebecca de Ravenel (@rderavenel) on

Unlike the mermaid trend of latter years, sea shell fashion is more subtle. Often worked in gold, necklaces, earrings and rings have largely been designed as dainty pieces that can be layered. And the satisfying shapes of beach-scoured shells have inspired beautifully scalloped bags and hair clips.

Switch your moon, star and astrology inspired jewellery with a beachy update. The more you look like a sand castle, the better.

  • Other Stories
    Puka Shell Hoop Earrings, £13, & Other Stories
  • J Crew
    Shell And Pearl Drop Earrings, £24, J. Crew.
  • Accessorize
    Shell Bulldog Hair Clip, £6,  Accessorize.
  • Mango
    Shells Bead Necklace, £19.99, Mango
  • Estella Bartlett
    Rose Gold Shell Freshwater Pearl Pendant Necklace, £19, Estella Bartlett via John Lewis
  • Stradivarius
    Neon Seashell Bracelets, £7.99, Stradivarius
  • Zara
    Metallic Minaudiére, £49.99, Zara
  • Missguided
    Silver Shell Hoop Earrings, £4, Missguided

