Currently there are two things on our minds: the heat and how we wish we were dipping into a blue sea. Which may be why sea shell accessories are seeing an increase in interest, especially for those of us who are miles away from the beach.
Unlike the mermaid trend of latter years, sea shell fashion is more subtle. Often worked in gold, necklaces, earrings and rings have largely been designed as dainty pieces that can be layered. And the satisfying shapes of beach-scoured shells have inspired beautifully scalloped bags and hair clips.
Switch your moon, star and astrology inspired jewellery with a beachy update. The more you look like a sand castle, the better.
Other Stories
J Crew
Accessorize
Mango
Estella Bartlett
Stradivarius
Zara
Missguided