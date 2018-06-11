Summer sometimes inspires dreams of poetically running through fields barefoot - but most of us are more likely to spend our days pounding pavements, so we need footwear that is comfy, while also pretty enough to make us smile when we glance down.

No plain ballet choices here, these babies will be what you chose to throw on when you’re running late and will keep your toes fancy. Plus, to help you avoid that sensation when you can feel every pebble through the sole, they all have either a very slight heel or a cushioned based.

Scroll down to find our picks of fancy summer flats all for under £50: