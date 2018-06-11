EDITION
    • STYLE
    11/06/2018 07:00 BST

    Summer Shopping Guide: Flat But Fancy Shoes For Under £50

    Your feet don't have to be in pain to be pretty.

    Summer sometimes inspires dreams of poetically running through fields barefoot - but most of us are more likely to spend our days pounding pavements, so we need footwear that is comfy, while also pretty enough to make us smile when we glance down.

    No plain ballet choices here, these babies will be what you chose to throw on when you’re running late and will keep your toes fancy. Plus, to help you avoid that sensation when you can feel every pebble through the sole, they all have either a very slight heel or a cushioned based.

    Scroll down to find our picks of fancy summer flats all for under £50: 

    • ASOS
      Love Lock Wide Fit Embellished Ballet Flats, sizes 2-9, £28, Asos.
    • Monki
      Slippers, UK sizes 3-8, £25, Monki.
    • Stradivarius
      Bejewelled Espadrilles With Tied Detail, sizes 3-8, £39.99, Stradivarius.
    • Mango
      Knot velvet shoes, sizes 3-8, £22.99, Mango.
    • ZARA
      Three-tone Flat, sizes 2-8, £19.99, Zara.
    • River Island
      Green Faux Fur Chain Trim Sandals, sizes 2-9, £40, River Island.
    • Pull&Bear
      Striped d'Orsay espadrilles, sizes 2-8, £25.99, Pull&Bear.
    • Boohoo
      Lily Chunky Sole Trainers, sizes 3-8, £16.50, Boohoo.
    • Boohoo
      Amelia Oriental Print Mule Loafers, sizes 3-7, £13.50, Boohoo.
    • Office
      Silver Leather Fruit Woven Flats, sizes 3-9, £45, Office.
    • Topshop
      Heather Tassel Sliders, sizes 2-8, £20.80, Topshop.
    • Other Stories
      Cross Strap Sandal, sizes 3-8, £49, & Other Stories.

