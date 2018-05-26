As the weather’s heating up and your summer wardrobe is coming out, beaches are being craved and well, we all need something new.

Whether it’s a colourful bikini, a classic one piece or a burkini, swimwear should be made to be comfortable, whether you choose to swim, lounge or seek the adrenaline of a waterpark.

With this in mind we’ve scoured the hight street to find the swimwear that will shine in your holiday snaps, and all for less than £50. Paddle in peace.