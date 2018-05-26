EDITION
    • STYLE
    26/05/2018 07:00 BST

    Your Summer 2018 Swimsuit Shopping Guide: From Bikinis To Burkinis All Under £50

    We did the searching for you.

    As the weather’s heating up and your summer wardrobe is coming out, beaches are being craved and well, we all need something new.

    Whether it’s a colourful bikini, a classic one piece or a burkini, swimwear should be made to be comfortable, whether you choose to swim, lounge or seek the adrenaline of a waterpark.

    With this in mind we’ve scoured the hight street to find the swimwear that will shine in your holiday snaps, and all for less than £50. Paddle in peace.

    • Mango
      Polka-dot swimsuit, UK sizes, £39.99, Mango.
    • Marks and Spencer
      Off The Shoulder Swimsuit, sizes 6-12, £39.50, Marks and Spencer.
    • Simply Be
      Beach To Beach Tankini Top, sizes 12-32, £24, Simply Be, and Bikini Bottoms, sizes 12-32, £9, Simply Be.
    • H&M
      Bandeau bikini top, UK size 6-12, £12.99, H&M and High Waisted Bikini Bottom, £12.99, sizes 10-20, H&M.
    • Marks and Spencer
      Paisley Print 3 Piece Burkini, sizes 8-22, £49.50, Marks and Spencer.
    • ASOS
      Knot Minimal Crop Bikini Top, sizes 4-18, £14, ASOS. and Bikini Bottom, sizes 4-10 and 18 available, £12, ASOS.
    • H&M
      Shaping swimsuit, sizes 6-20, £24.99, H&M.
    • Topshop
      Floral Triangle Bikini Top, sizes 4-18, £10, Topshop and Floral Triangle Bikini Bottom, sizes 4-18, £10, Topshop.
    • H&M
      Swimsuit with frills, sizes, £12.99, H&M.

