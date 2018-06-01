Terrifying Moment Cyclist Launches Frenzied Knife Attack On Car

Terrifying footage has emerged of the moment a cyclist launched a frenzied knife attack on a car in south London.
Dashcam video from the scene of the incident on London Road, Croydon on Wednesday captured a blue car abruptly pulling out of a queue of traffic, forcing a cyclist to jump off his bike to avoid being hit.
Abandoning the cycle, the furious rider pulls out a huge blade, slashing the knife against the car’s windows as he attempts to pull open one of the doors.
Further footage shows the driver abandon his car and attempt to flee the scene, before the knifeman gives chase.
According to Scotland Yard, while the 19-year-old driver crashed into another vehicle while trying to escape, no-one was injured during the attack.
Met Police were called to the scene at around 5pm on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the force said.
“Officers attended and established that the driver of the car was approached by a male in possession of a knife who smashed his window,” they continued.
“The victim, a 19-year-old man in an attempt to escape collided with another vehicle, exiting on foot. He was followed by the suspect.
“The victim later returned to his car after the suspect made off.”
Enquiries into the attack continue.