Terrifying Moment Cyclist Launches Frenzied Knife Attack On Car

Terrifying footage has emerged of the moment a cyclist launched a frenzied knife attack on a car in south London.

Dashcam video from the scene of the incident on London Road, Croydon on Wednesday captured a blue car abruptly pulling out of a queue of traffic, forcing a cyclist to jump off his bike to avoid being hit.

Abandoning the cycle, the furious rider pulls out a huge blade, slashing the knife against the car’s windows as he attempts to pull open one of the doors.

Further footage shows the driver abandon his car and attempt to flee the scene, before the knifeman gives chase.