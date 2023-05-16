Cyclist Taunts Marching White Supremacists With Outstandingly Timed Heckles

A cyclist stopped members of the white supremacist, neo-Nazi group Patriot Front in their tracks with some well-timed heckles during their march in Washington, DC on Sunday.

Joe Flood taunted the dozens of masked men who’d gathered with their shields and upside-down America flags to chant racist slogans on the National Mall.

Flood repeatedly interrupted one of the men giving an address with his comments, telling the group: “No one likes you; you were the losers of you’re high school; you’re sloppy, you are not even matching, you all got different types of pants on, cargo pants are out; reclaim your virginity” and more.

Watch the video here:

Speaking to MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show on Monday, Flood said he mocked the man for forgetting his speech.

And the insult that appeared to have the most effect on the speaker, he said, was: “You look like General Custer’s illegitimate son.”

“The guy sighed and looked at me. And I thought, ‘I got you. I got in your head. Now get out of my town,’” Flood remembered.

On Twitter, Flood described the marchers as “just embarrassing” and “cosplaying incels.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center described Patriot Front as a “white nationalist hate group” and “image-obsessed organisation” that “focuses on theatrical rhetoric and activism that can be easily distributed as propaganda for its chapters across the country.”