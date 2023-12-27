Cynthia Erivo Opens Up About Her 'Special' Connection To 'Wicked' Co-Star Ariana Grande

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Cynthia Erivo can’t help but gush about her “Wicked” co-star Ariana Grande.

Erivo, who is set to play Elphaba in the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed film, told Jimmy Fallon on Friday that the Glinda actor is “the best.”

“The connection we’ve made is really special,” she said on “The Tonight Show.”

“She’s got a family member for life now.”

Erivo, whose résumé also includes her Tony Award-winning performance in the “Color Purple” musical on Broadway, said that she and Grande came to realize how well their voices fit together.

Advertisement

“Our voices are very, very different, but when we sing together, it just works,” Erivo said of the pop star.

She added that things were going “pretty well” with the film and that she’s “so excited” about it.

“We’ve had a really good time on set, and it just is a wonderful, wonderful vibe,” said Erivo, who recently told the “Today” show that her part is “one of the roles of a lifetime.”

The “Wicked” co-stars haven’t been shy about their on-set friendship, as they teased looks from the movie in a joint Instagram post earlier this year.

Advertisement

Chu, meanwhile, offered a glimpse at Erivo and Grande’s characters back in April with his own social media post, writing: “You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road?”

The cast also includes Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Ethan Slater as Boq.

The film — the first installment in Chu’s two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical — is set to hit theaters Nov. 27, 2024.