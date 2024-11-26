Cynthia Erivo Reacts To Being Left Off British Front Pages After Wicked Premiere

Cynthia Erivo at the London premiere of Wicked Millie Turner/Invision/AP

Cynthia Erivo has responded to the controversy that arose when several British media outlets chose to highlight her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande’s appearance at the film’s UK premiere over her.

Last week, Cynthia and Ariana walked the red carpet together at a screening of the film in London.

However, despite the British performer being the lead in the film, and there being several pictures of both performers together at the event, several UK newspapers chose to feature Ariana solo on their front pages the following day.

This was highlighted by Big Brother UK housemate and social commentator Trish Balusa in an X post that has been viewed more than 12 million times, and sparked a conversation about the continued erasure of Black women.

Not a single sight of Cynthia Eviro on the cover of these newspaper. She literally plays is the MAIN character Elphaba and it’s so easy to find a pic of them both



I hate what white media in Britain do. pic.twitter.com/Zig5TDvllS — Bitter feminist • Corbyn stan 🇨🇩🇵🇸 (@BalusaTrish) November 19, 2024

erasure is very deliberate. it is so intentional because people make the decision and say “i see you there, but i’m not going to include you.” https://t.co/J12iqvHpGm — simply shade (@ShadeOlaoyeMary) November 19, 2024

The erasure of successful Black women in this way by British mainstream media is consistent, intentional and sinister.



For three major print publications to do this is a reminder of the way the media in this country operates.



This is why Black women leave. https://t.co/0IG3f37qso — Ronke Lawal (@ronkelawal) November 19, 2024

This. I know they are platforming Ariana as she is the bigger star = more promo + press coverage, but Cynthia is a Broadway and West End veteran who has more than earned her flowers. She's a superstar in her own right, and one Oscar away from EGOT status.



She deserves. https://t.co/xq6YNsl6FT — Steph (@StephanieYeboah) November 19, 2024

It’s even madder when you consider that Cynthia’s British herself, smh. https://t.co/Y0Yf6dn0hT — v. (@vaneshcaa_) November 19, 2024

mind you cynthia is the one that’s literally from britain https://t.co/8QtfNnfD1o — ✨ ayo’s other wife ✨ (@pvssyvsworld) November 21, 2024

This surprises no one.

The U.K. is such a racist country, they wouldn’t even highlight the Black actress when she’s the lead and BRITISH. https://t.co/C9VL09m5by — Marianne Sunshine (@MissMaSunshine) November 19, 2024

when she was talking about feeling erased and everyone was calling her dramatic lol … https://t.co/lpDHFEWFdN — TobiMary🪐🖤⋆ (@tobimary_) November 19, 2024

this is exactly why cynthia said what she said a few weeks ago. she had every right then & she has every right now.



it’s the constant erasure that is happening time & time again. this is ridiculous https://t.co/6X89wDQ3aJ — osé 🫧 (@osehayble) November 19, 2024

this is why the cynthia eviro criticism on this matter is wrong, look how the media erase her and she’s the lead of the movie, same with critics living her performance out when she’s is the power house of the movie https://t.co/Kol8dlaBKe — dhey b 🌷 | libreta rosa tour (@bodheyy) November 19, 2024

The constant erasure of black British talent in this country pisses me off https://t.co/YkjxtonMWa — Abs✨🦋 (@badkindofsiren) November 19, 2024

Main character and BRITISH ffs. SO easy to use pic of them both, but no 😒 https://t.co/lmyzae9qB4 — Solo Mama (@soloparentuk) November 20, 2024

This is so crazy bc wicked is basically ELPHABA’S show. It’s crazy and ✨deliberate✨ https://t.co/U6p7Adunn6 — The Shady Prince 👑 ✨ (@JoshuaJamal) November 21, 2024

Doing her the same way as in the story smh ! https://t.co/9E10AQG1fh — KIER🦂 (@AkeelahfromtheB) November 21, 2024

To promote the film, Cynthia sat down for an interview with Isabelle, a child reporter from Cocoa Girl, the UK’s first magazine aimed at Black children.

During the interview, Isabelle told the Tony winner: “I want to address the elephant in the room. We were not happy as a publication to see that you were not on the front of most covers of newspapers in the UK.

“How did this make you feel when you are just as important and just as essential to the film?”

“Thank you for saying that,” Cynthia began, admitting she’d “not necessarily paid attention to the covers of newspapers in the UK”, but that it “doesn’t necessarily surprise me”.

“I am very glad that we get to share this movie with everyone and hopefully, that this goes further and wider than the newspapers,” she continued.

“And [the press is] very helpful – as long as they bring people to the movies, I’m happy.”

Turning to Isabelle, Cynthia added: “I think the important thing is that you feel seen when you see this movie, and other people feel seen when they see it too.

“If you haven’t seen me on newspapers, and we want to see ourselves so if you see it you can believe it, this shows us that we can believe it. Your publication allows us to believe that we belong on the front of magazines and newspapers.”

Cynthia recently spoke to BuzzFeed UK’s Seasoned about the impact that seeing her in the role of Elphaba could have on young Black people watching Wicked.

“The moment it really hit me was the day that me and Karis [Musongole, who plays Elphaba as a child], met for the first time,” she explained. “I was like, ‘oh my goodness, because I’m in this role, Karis is in this role’.

“It meant that this little girl, I think at the time she was eight, got to play Elphaba! This little gorgeous Black girl who is just the smiliest, sweetest, so talented [girl] gets to do this! And it means that this role of a lifetime will lead to other things, and I’m so excited for her.”