Cynthia Erivo via Associated Press

Cynthia Erivo has revealed there’s a part she’s hoping to play next after landing the role of a lifetime as Elphaba in Wicked.

Speaking to the National Board Of Review, the Oscar nominee revealed her hopes to one day pivot to the superhero genre with a particular role in the X-Men series.

“I really want to play Storm,” she revealed, after being asked if there was a “dream role” she “wanted to manifest”.

“I know it sounds frivolous, but I think we haven’t uncovered how grand she is, and all of that inner turmoil that she has. So, I think there’s a world in which we could do something like that.”

Cynthia Erivo tells NBR her next dream role is X-Men's Storm 👀🌩️ #NBRAwards #CynthiaErivo pic.twitter.com/LS8LNJekAv — National Board of Review (@NBRfilm) January 8, 2025

In the past, Storm has been brought to life by voice actor Alison Sealy-Smith and Halle Berry in the live-action X-Men movies.

More recently, the character was played by Alexandra Shipp in X-Men: Apocalypse, X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Deadpool 2 in a cameo appearance.

Janet Jackson also let slip last year that she had once been in consideration to play the character, but couldn’t make it work due to scheduling conflicts.

Halle Berry as Storm in X-Men: The Last Stand Diyah Pera/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

X-Men characters have slowly been making their way into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the studio’s boss Kevin Feige teasing towards the end of last year that he intends to keep this trend going in the future.

“I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognise,” Deadline quoted him as saying in November.

“Right after that, the whole story of [Avengers: Secret Wars, slated for release in 2027] really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men.”

“Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back,” he enthused.

Kevin Feige via Associated Press

Cynthia is currently among the hot favourites to win an Oscar for her performance as Elphaba in the movie adaptation of Wicked, opposite Ariana Grande as Glinda.

The pair are currently poised to reprise their roles in the much-hyped sequel to Wicked, subtitled For Good, which will adapt the movie musical’s second half for the big screen.