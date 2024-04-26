Janet Jackson Reveals She Almost Played This 1 Iconic Superhero Role

Janet Jackson performing last yea Bob Levey via Getty Images

Janet Jackson has revealed she came close to playing an iconic superhero character on the big screen.

During a new interview on Drew Barrymore’s US talk show, the five-time Grammy winner was asked about long-held rumours that she was “almost in The Matrix”, though she claimed this was not the case.

However, the That’s The Way Love Goes singer did have another close call with a major film role.

“Ooooh, this is horrible,” Janet began. “I can’t remember the film, but Halle Berry played Storm.”

A stunned Drew then asked whether this meant that her guest was almost cast in the X-Men movies, to which she confirmed: “I couldn’t, because I was just embarking on the Janet. tour, but I think that’s what you’re confusing [The Matrix] with.”

Halle Berry as Storm in the X-Men movies Moviestore/Shutterstock

Back in 2021, Gabrielle Union claimed she had an audition of her own for The Matrix, for which she decided to channel Janet Jackson – only for the woman herself to wind up arriving in the audition room, too.

“The same audition and I’m cosplaying as Janet,” Gabrielle joked during an appearance on James Corden’s now-defunct talk show.

Meanwhile, Drew matched Janet’s story with an anecdote of her own about how she turned a major movie offer in the mid-1990s.

Drew Barrymore Raymond Hall via Getty Images

“I have so many of those experiences,” the Charlie’s Angels star said. “Mine was… I’ve never said this out loud… Boogie Nights. There was a moment where we were talking about Boogie Nights.

“I think it’s when I went and did Ever After. I went in a very different direction.”