Henry Cavill Speaks Out About Possibility Of Playing James Bond As Fake Trailer Goes Viral

Henry Cavill has spoken out about the possibility of playing James Bond in the future.

At one time, the British actor was considered to be among the frontrunners to take over as 007 following Daniel Craig’s departure from the franchise, having even auditioned to play Bond once before, when he was in his early 20s.

More recently, Henry has appeared in espionage-themed projects like Argylle and the upcoming Guy Ritchie film The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare – and his name came up again after a fan-made James Bond trailer featuring the Man Of Steel star as the iconic secret agent racked up millions of views on YouTube earlier this week.

During an interview with Rich Eisen to promote The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Henry was asked about whether James Bond could be in his future.

“I have no idea. All I’ve got to go off is the rumours. I have the same information you have,” he said.

The 40-year-old added: “Maybe I’m too old now, maybe I’m not. We’ll see.

“It’s up to [James Bond producers] Barbara Broccoli and Mike Wilson, and we’ll see what their plans are.”

When the host commented that Henry is supposedly “playing the guy that Bond is based on”, the actor joked: “It seems like a good first step, right?”

Back in 2020, Henry said he would “jump at the opportunity” to play James Bond again.

“At this stage, it’s all up in the air,” he told GQ magazine. “We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.”

More recently, producer Martin Campbell told the Express of Henry’s initial Bond audition: “He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn’t exist Henry would have made an excellent Bond.

“He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape… very handsome, very chiselled. He just looked a little young at that time back then.”

On whether Henry could land the role of Bond at 40, he added: “By the time he’s done the third one [he would] be 50 and anything beyond that’s two, three years per Bond.