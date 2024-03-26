Former 007s Pierce Brosnan And George Lazenby Weigh In On Aaron Taylor-Johnson Bond Rumours

Rumoured Bond frontrunner Aaron Taylor-Johnson Rosdiana Ciaravolo via Getty Images

Two former James Bond actors have shown their support for Aaron Taylor-Johnson, amid rumours he’s set to succeed Daniel Craig in the role of 007.

Aaron has long been a favourite to take over as the iconic MI5 agent, and last week was at the centre of reports he’d been offered the role.

While an “insider” was later quoted as saying the British star hadn’t yet been made an offer to play 007, that hasn’t stopped former James Bond alum from weighing in on the speculation.

Pierce Brosnan told RTÉ Radio 1: “I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so.

“I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow. Be bold, go out there and have a great time. Just love it, just go for it. He can do it.”

Pierce Brosnan Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Meanwhile, George Lazenby – who played Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service – was also said to have shown his support for Aaron as 007 in an interview with TMZ.

Aaron is currently best known for his roles in films like Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging, Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy and Nocturnal Animals, which earned him his first Golden Globe win.

More recently, he’s also appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and the action movies The King’s Man and Bullet Train.

The actor was recently grilled about the possibility of playing Bond in an interview with Rolling Stone, but remained tight-lipped on the rumours.

“I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell,” he insisted to the magazine, after being asked about the rumours, and whether it was “flattering” to be so heavily tipped for the job.