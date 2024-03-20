Who Is The New James Bond? Aaron Taylor Johnson May NOT Be The Chosen One After All

Who will the next Bond actually be? PA

It seemed that Bond fans finally had cause for celebration this week, as reports suggested that Aaron Taylor-Johnson had “formally” been offered the coveted 007 role.

“Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it,” a source told The Sun. “The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.”

The source added that the Kick-Ass star was “expected to sign in the coming days”.

However, new reports have cast doubt on whether such developments were accurate.

A production insider yesterday told BBC News there is “no truth in the rumours”.

E! News also insisted that a “source with knowledge” said Aaron hadn’t been offered the role just yet – but that didn’t mean the door was closed if the opportunity arose.

Eon Productions, the company behind the Bond films, has also said it will not comment on the speculation.

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actor Aaron has also unintentionally stoked excitement by way of his cryptic responses in recent interviews.

Just last week, he was asked by Numero magazine about the rumours, to which he responded: “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment.”

During another interview with Esquire back in August, he also did not directly confirm nor deny the speculation. “I just focus,” he responded, “on the things I can have in my hands right now. What’s in front of me right now.”

He also redirected the focus to his new Marvel role in Kraven the Hunter: