This Is How James Bond Fans Will Finally Be Available To Stream The Films In The UK

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die MGM/Eon/Danjaq/UPI/Kobal/Shutterstock

ITV has revealed that the James Bond films will soon be available to stream on demand in the UK as part of a new deal.

On Thursday morning, ITV revealed it had struck up an agreement with film distributors Amazon MGM Studios, which will mark the first time the movies will be available as part of an AVOD (advertising-based video-on-demand) platform in the UK.

The deal includes 25 official James Bond films, which will first air on ITV4 before being immediately available to watch on ITVX for 30 days, beginning next month.

Goldfinger will be the first available from 4 March, followed by On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, The Spy Who Loved Me, Licence To Kill, GoldenEye and Skyfall in the following days.

According to Deadline, these films will air on ITV “multiple times” throughout the year, after which they’ll once again be available to stream.

Sean Connery as 007 in 1964's Goldfinger Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock

Select James Bond films are currently available to watch on Apple TV, Google Play and other services, but only if viewers pay to buy or rent them, rather than streaming them as part of an existing subscription.

As well as the films themselves, ITV has also announced a host of other content for 007 fans, including documentaries on the “untold story” of James Bond and Daniel Craig’s time at the helm of the franchise.