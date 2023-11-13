Andrew Scott Names The 1 Surprising Role He Thinks He 'Wasn't That Good' At

Andrew Scott Lia Toby via Getty Images

Andrew Scott is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors working right now, with rave reviews, awards wins and a legion of fans to back that up.

Still, it turns out there’s one role from his past that the former Fleabag actor isn’t so sure about – his time as a Bond villain.

The former Sherlock star won himself a wave of fans when he starred as Benedict Cumberbatch’s nemesis James Moriarty in the BBC series, after which he went on to play the villainous “C” in the 2015 James Bond film Spectre.

But despite the film grossing £718 million worldwide, the Irish performer seemingly feels his performance “wasn’t that good”.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Andrew admitted: “If I’m honest, it’s not a territory that I feel like I would want to go over again.

“Now I know who I am a little bit more, I feel like the work that I’m just interested in doing is more in the grey areas. I suppose it’s just that I didn’t think… I just maybe wasn’t that good in it.”

Andrew Scott in Spectre Jonathan Olley/Columbia/Eon/Danjaq/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock

Since Spectre, Andrew has played the so-called “Hot Priest” in Fleabag, appeared in the war epic 1917 and took the lead in an episode of Black Mirror.

For his next project, Andrew stars opposite Paul Mescal in the heart-breaking drama All Of Us Strangers, and while the film won’t be released until next January, it’s already being tipped as a strong Oscars contender.

While the subject matter definitely hits hard, Andrew does say that there were a few funny moments between himself and his famous co-star on set.

“We had a laugh,” he insisted. “Jesus, it’s f**king 7:30 in the morning and you’re doing unspeakable things to each other, surrounded by men in three-quarter length trousers.”