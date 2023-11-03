James Bond Producer Explains The Hold-Up Ahead Of The Next 007 Film

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die MGM/Eon/Danjaq/UPI/Kobal/Shutterstock

Everyone’s favourite deadly double O has thus far appeared in 25 Eon-produced feature films as portrayed by six different actors, ranging from 1962’s Dr. No to 2021’s No Time To Die.

But, if the words of franchise producer Barbara Broccoli are anything to go by, it’ll be a while before a new instalment.

Barbara recently revealed that the franchise had a “big road ahead” before the next James Bond film, after Daniel Craig wrapped up his final appearance as 007 in No Time To Die by, well, dying.

Now, though, she has shared exactly why fans are in for such a wait for the net movie – and it makes perfect sense.

According to Variety, she explained that “it’ll take some time” before the team is ready to begin production.

“You know, it’s a whole new reinvention, so it’ll take some time,” she added.

Barbara Broccoli via Associated Press

The producing powerhouse has recently worked on the Bond-themed gameshow 007: Road To A Million, which sees various pairs of civilians completing in spy-centric tasks to build up their prize pot on a globe-trotting journey.

The show features Succession’s Brian Cox, who originally thought the show’s casting call was for a new Bond film.

“I should have realised that [they] haven’t got a new James Bond so why would they be casting a villain?” he joked during the same Variety interview.

“But I thought: ‘This might be my big moment to play a Bond villain.’ I’ve always wanted to play a Bond villain.”