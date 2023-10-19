Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The New James Bond Reality TV Competition

Brian Cox “monitors each pair’s quest, delighting in the unfolding drama of his intricately devised and often relentless challenges" Jemma Cox

It seems that 2023 has brought with it a sensational revival of reality TV staples - and a few new introductions.

Along with reboots of old favourites returning to the silver screen like Big Brother and Survivor, alongside new seasons of classics like Great British Bake Off and Strictly Come Dancing, there’s one more to add to the list that’s set to report for duty soon.

The first reveal for 007: Road to a Million has teased a world of espionage, action and cash-grabs, involving 18 ordinary people, and is helmed by the one and only Brian Cox.

The series, which comes from the producers of the actual James Bond film franchise, promises its nine pairs a shot at winning a life-changing amount of money – up to, you guessed it, a million quid.

How does 007: Road to a Million work?

“Unleashed on an epic global adventure through a series of Bond-inspired challenges,” the show will see each pair chasing after 10 questions hidden across the globe.

To even reach these questions, though, the pairs will face “Bond-inspired challenges, which push their physical strength and mental reserves to the limit.”

An extra twist is that each question is worth an increasing amount of money. If answered correctly, the pair adds that lump of cash to the bank and chases after the next question. If they get it wrong, it’s back to headquarters to hand in their guns and licence to kill to M.

Locations teased thus far have included the Scottish Highlands, Chile’s Atacama Desert, the streets of Venice and the Swiss alps – all of which have links to everyone’s favourite double-O.

Who’s in the line-up?

As this isn’t a celeb series, you’re unlikely to recognise any of the contestants – and while there’s no full cast reveal as of yet, a spokesperson for the programme has teased a “pair of emergency nurses,” some “cheeky-chappy brothers from South London who have done everything from being a cabbie to performing at the Edinburgh Fringe,” and even a set of parents “having an adventure for the first time away from their kids.”

You will, however, recognise Succession’s Brian Cox, who stars as 007: Road to a Million’s ‘Controller’.

From his HQ – which has been teased thus far as somewhere with a lot of screens – Cox is “the on-screen mastermind behind the game, who dictates where the pairs go, what they must do, and sets their questions.

As well as that, he “monitors each pair’s quest, delighting in the unfolding drama of his intricately devised and often relentless challenges.”

Doesn’t he sound delightful?

Is there a trailer?

There certainly is; involving biplanes, sports cars, speedboats, gigantic vault doors, wads of cash, tarantulas, and – obviously – Brian Cox, the first trailer is every bit as Bond as fans could hope.

“The only thing standing in their way,” Brian says to camera, “is me,” before the trailer ends.

“What wouldn’t you do?” asks one contestant to his pairing. Well, we’re going to find out.

You can watch the trailer below:

When is 007: Road to a Million premiering?