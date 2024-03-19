Aaron Taylor-Johnson 'Is' The New James Bond. Here's Everything We Know So Far

Aldara Zarraoa via Getty Images

After years of speculation, a new James Bond has reportedly been chosen.

Ever since Danel Craig retired from his career-defining role after 2021’s No Time To Die, rumours have swirled about who might be stepping up to play 007.

But now, reports suggest that a new Bond might have finally been chosen to continue the legacy of the iconic spy franchise.

Read on for everything we know so far.

Who is the new James Bond?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been chosen as the next James Bond, according to reports.

The Kick-Ass and Tenet actor is said to have been offered the role, but is yet to accept it, a source told The Sun.

EON Productions, the company behind the Bond films, is reportedly on course to begin shooting this year.

“Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it,” the source said. “The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.”

“As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

The source added: “Aaron may not be the best known in his field but he is an incredibly talented actor.

“His role in Nocturnal Animals showed his depth as an actor.



“He is the perfect person to play Bond and will pick up well from where Daniel left off.”

Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is an English actor known for appearing in a wide range of films, from the cult teen coming-of-age film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, to Marvel roles like Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

He was born in High Wycombe in June 1990, making him 33 years old. He began acting at the age of six in theatre productions before going onto perform in TV roles like the BBC adaptation of the novel Feather Boy, ITV1’s Talk to Me and E4 teen drama Nearly Famous.

But the last 15 years have established Aaron as an accomplished actor who has continued to take on more challenging roles.

What other films has Aaron Taylor-Johnson been in?

One of the actor’s breakthrough roles was playing John Lennon in the biopic Nowhere Boy. Other films he’s featured in include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, The Bullet Train, Nocturnal Animals, Anna Karenina and Outlaw King.

Upcoming films, meanwhile, include The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, Kraven the Hunter based off the Marvel comics and Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu.

Who else was in the running for James Bond?

Even One Direction star turned solo sensation Harry Styles was name-dropped at one point.

Has Aaron-Taylor Johnson responded?

As to be expected, Aaron has been asked on more than one occasion about the James Bond speculation.

Just last week, he was asked by Numero magazine about the rumours, to which he responded: “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment.”

