A new Selling Sunset-style real estate show is coming to the UK this year, Netflix has announced.

If you’ve loved diving into the luxury world of Los Angeles real estate for the last seven seasons of the hit Netflix reality show – along with its spin-offs set in Tampa and The OC – a brand new show called Buying London will be exploring the capital’s lucrative property market in 2024.

An official synopsis reads: “Property mogul Daniel Daggers and his ambitious team of agents at DDRE Global take on and challenge London’s luxury property market in this brand-new Netflix series, Buying London.

“The talented team set out to conquer the super prime high-end real estate market from the prestigious streets of Mayfair to the exclusive enclaves of Holland Park as we follow the group as they navigate the intricacies of their personal lives as well as striving to make their mark in the glamorous world of luxury real estate.”

Advertisement

While the cast haven’t been revealed yet, one of the agency advisors is former Made In Chelsea star Rosi Walden, so it’s quite possible she will be featuring.

As for DDRE Global boss Daniel, we can expect him to be London’s answer to Selling Sunset’s Oppenheim twins Jason and Brett.

The DDRE website includes listings of luxury properties in Regents Park, Notting Hill and Chelsea and many more affluent neighbourhoods, along with international homes in France, South Africa and Antigua.

Whether the new series will also include the explosive arguments, extravagant fashion and themed broker’s opens of Selling Sunset remains to be seen, but it’s sure to give us huge amounts of house envy.

Advertisement

No release date has been announced yet, but Netflix confirmed it will be in 2024 (via Deadline).