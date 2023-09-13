Selling The OC's Tyler And Alex Share Relationship Update After Steamy On-Screen Development

Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall in Selling The OC season two COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Selling The OC stars Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall have been pressed for an update on their relationship after sharing a passionate moment in the new season.

The pair’s flirty friendship has been the topic of much conversation in the second series of the luxury property reality show, which dropped on Netflix last week.

In episode eight, fans see the realtors share a kiss in a hot tub after finally admitting their feelings for each other, prompting fans to wonder what has happened between them since filming wrapped.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the pair admitted are “still navigating” their friendship.

Tyler – who split from his wife, actor Brittany Snow, last September – said: “Obviously, you see in season two we explore some things. It leads to a steamy moment and I think we’re still kind of trying to figure it out, but we remain really close friends and I don’t have an answer [on where we stand] for you at the moment.

Alex also said viewers will “have to stick around [for] season three” to see what happens.

The pair shared a steamy kiss in a hot tub in episode eight COURTESY OF NETFLIX

She said: “You see throughout season two the dynamic of our friendship, and it’s easy and it’s comfortable because there it is, just that. It’s a friendship.

“There’s no strings attached and I think adding that other element is scary… Some things are awkward, you know what I mean? And you can’t avoid it. So we’re just navigating.”

Originally conceived as a spin-off from Selling Sunset, Selling The OC launched last year and follows a new group of property agents at The Oppenheim Group’s office in Newport Beach, Orange County.

The second season debuted on Netflix last week, while a third has already been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Selling Sunset is set to return for a seventh series, thought to be launching later this year.