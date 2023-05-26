The Absolute Drama And Chaos Of Selling Sunset Season 6 Summed Up In 29 Hilarious Tweets

A mixture of gripping drama, OTT outfits and multi-million dollar houses can only mean one thing – Selling Sunset is back for a new season.
The realtors of the US’ most chaotic property brokerage are up to their usual antics in the hit reality show’s sixth series, which is now available to stream on Netflix.
And as always, there have been plenty of memes, reactions and discourse on social media – which have almost been as entertaining as watching Selling Sunset itself.
Here’s the new season summed up in 29 hilarious tweets...
Anyone concerned that the absence of Christine would impact the drama levels need not have worried...
Although Bre has definitely given quite a few people Christine vibes...
We knew we’d seen new cast member Nicole somewhere before too...
Her beef with Chrishell seemed to come from nowhere...
Chrishell was definitely thriving in a post-Christine Oppenheim Group, and refused to take any BS...
The whole Palm Springs trip – including *that* dinner scene – was reality TV at its peak...
Mary’s complete inability to deal with conflict did not go unnoticed...
The bartender at Heather’s baby shower became one of the unlikely stars of the series...
While the series was largely Davina-less, when she did turn up, it was always pretty iconic...
Oh, but in case you were wondering...
Heather remained a plant-based queen...
And was Chelsea the only one seemingly closing deals this series?
That’s when a fly wasn’t crawling down her throat, of course...
Jason may have had a new girlfriend, but there was another new love of his life in season six...
The outfits went up several levels this season...
Emma basically telling her boss “do some fucking work” was a total mood...
As was Chrishell telling Mary that Jason’s penthouses were overpriced...
And it sounds like there’s some unexpected drama between Chrishell and Amanza on the way...
Here’s to people causing absolute chaos in the workplace...
Selling Sunset seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Netflix now.