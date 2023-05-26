The Absolute Drama And Chaos Of Selling Sunset Season 6 Summed Up In 29 Hilarious Tweets

Chrishell, Mary and Nicole in Selling Sunset season six Netflix

A mixture of gripping drama, OTT outfits and multi-million dollar houses can only mean one thing – Selling Sunset is back for a new season.

The realtors of the US’ most chaotic property brokerage are up to their usual antics in the hit reality show’s sixth series, which is now available to stream on Netflix.

Advertisement

And as always, there have been plenty of memes, reactions and discourse on social media – which have almost been as entertaining as watching Selling Sunset itself.

Here’s the new season summed up in 29 hilarious tweets...

Anyone concerned that the absence of Christine would impact the drama levels need not have worried...

When everyone said #SellingSunset would be boring without Christine but they’ve just had one of their best seasons, Chrishell was activated and dragging Nicole, more interpersonal relationships and more drama. They’ve broke the repetitive cycle! pic.twitter.com/N1daHObCnN — The Bravo Life (@TheBravoLife_) May 21, 2023

Although Bre has definitely given quite a few people Christine vibes...

#SellingSunset fans, so are we all in agreement that Bre is simply Christine Quinn's replacement? 🤷🏾♂️



Mama is DEFINITELY movin' like she's been up late studying the Boss B*tch handbook! 😄 pic.twitter.com/ssaHe2vxgO — Mr. Mention It All 😄📺🇯🇲 🏳️🌈 (@MrMentionItAll) May 20, 2023

Advertisement

We knew we’d seen new cast member Nicole somewhere before too...

Am I the only one who forgot that Nicole literally officiated Mary's wedding... #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/yyxE1USRjK — MattyVision (@VisionMatty) May 22, 2023

Her beef with Chrishell seemed to come from nowhere...

Me still trying to understand what Nicole’s beef is #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/0ywRpNTMYQ — Jode ✌️ (@thatjodewbu) May 19, 2023

Chrishell was definitely thriving in a post-Christine Oppenheim Group, and refused to take any BS...

i had admittedly low expectations for a christine-less season of #sellingsunset but ms. chrishell is delivering pic.twitter.com/DpDA76lb7D — Qᴜɪɴɴ (@QuinnKeaney) May 21, 2023

“Of course she’s studied economics, she’s with Jason, economically that’s a good decision” Chrishell is fucking hilarious this season 😂😂 #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/k3ygk2MVND — 🎬 Lewis John Yule 🎥 (@LewisJohnY2) May 21, 2023

The whole Palm Springs trip – including *that* dinner scene – was reality TV at its peak...

The Palm Springs meal scene in the new selling sunset … no notes — Brett (@BrettCowch) May 23, 2023

Advertisement

the palm springs episode of #SellingSunset will literally go down in history books i fear — mikaela (@xalexspark) May 22, 2023

Mary pulling out the suggestion box at dinner after everyone has been at each others throats all weekend in Palm Springs#SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/0ZxkmMwBzM — Mara Webster 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Mara_Webster) May 21, 2023

This Palm Springs table scene 😂😂😂 #sellingsunset — The Overthinker (@Eboneeluv_) May 23, 2023

Mary’s complete inability to deal with conflict did not go unnoticed...

Selling Sunset Season 6 Cast as told by GIFs.



Mary: pic.twitter.com/2WdpchNrop — Colton Xavier (@ColtonXavier) May 21, 2023

Advertisement

The bartender at Heather’s baby shower became one of the unlikely stars of the series...

My fav new Selling Sunset addition is the bartender from Heather’s baby shower. The Nicole side-eye 💀 pic.twitter.com/vYOh4mhDCD — Nicola Oakley (@nicolajoakley) May 20, 2023

This man would completely be me if I was the wait staff at a rich person party overhearing all the tea ☕️😏 #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/zz0ZeFwsfN — Victoria Bowers🧜🏻♀️ (@Victoreee_xo) May 19, 2023

While the series was largely Davina-less, when she did turn up, it was always pretty iconic...

Davina popping into the office at the most random times is sending me #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/8cYvF2IZIN — sabrina 🥀 (@tealambition) May 19, 2023

I loved Davina's journey this season on #sellingsunset. Sat in the office quietly, attended a baby shower, may or may not have sold real estate, and went to burning man. Barely there and thriving ✨ — rakel (@lonelune_) May 19, 2023

Advertisement

Oh, but in case you were wondering...

#SellingSunset is on its 6th season.



Davina still hasn’t sold that house. Sksjsksj pic.twitter.com/BxWe6JfFMR — HRH The Duke of Thomassin™ (@HRHDukeThomas) May 19, 2023

Heather remained a plant-based queen...

Would it be an Oppenheim group dinner without Heather saying she is vegan #SellingSunset — Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) May 22, 2023

And was Chelsea the only one seemingly closing deals this series?

I’m a Chelsea stan now — she gave us closings and storyline #SellingSunset — tae 🌶 (@bougiebadasss) May 21, 2023

That’s when a fly wasn’t crawling down her throat, of course...

When the Fly Flew down Chelsea throat I damn near screamed 🤢😭 #sellingsunset — Jocelyn Denise♍️ (@JMizzy17) May 24, 2023

Jason may have had a new girlfriend, but there was another new love of his life in season six...

My favorite part of Selling Sunset Season 6 is Jason’s newfound passion for an Aperol spritz. My guy can’t get enough pic.twitter.com/rCnOber8B7 — ty (@ty_ler_michael) May 22, 2023

Advertisement

The outfits went up several levels this season...

The Oppenheim Group agents showing up to their listings. #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/Y8n9eXL4Qn — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) May 20, 2023

Girlies casually clocking into the Oppenheim Group for a shift each morning #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/g92AkA0dJO — RealHousewivesRanked! (@RankedReal) May 23, 2023

Emma basically telling her boss “do some fucking work” was a total mood...

Emma telling Jason “you want me to scoop you out of bed, get you ready, and bring you to the listing??” She cleared her own boss and I was living for it #sellingsunset — Brentyn Price (@Br3ntynnnn) May 22, 2023

As was Chrishell telling Mary that Jason’s penthouses were overpriced...

Mary when Chrishell said “hmm the house is overpriced so good luck to those of you that will be working on it ……but I won’t be” 🤣🤣 #sellingsunset pic.twitter.com/TlW7KaJl1F — S. (@SegzSays) May 21, 2023

Chrishell decided that no one was going to steal her happiness anymore and girl stood on that! Not even a crying Mary could change that and I really love that for her #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/8iP498Iyx7 — Eduek | Financial Educator (@twosideofadime) May 20, 2023

Advertisement

And it sounds like there’s some unexpected drama between Chrishell and Amanza on the way...

amanza blocked chrishell on instagram hopefully their feud is in season 7 cause i’ve been waiting for that group to turn on each other #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/Nsc4eraOpw — jake (@jakeelordi) May 23, 2023

Here’s to people causing absolute chaos in the workplace...

The Oppenheimer group's commitment to absolutely never being professional is kinda admirable #sellingsunset — chels (@ChelNdor) May 24, 2023