Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn has finally spoken out on her exit from The Oppenheim Group.

The end of season five of the reality show saw the realtor caught up in all sorts of drama as she faced accusations she’d attempted to bribe a seller into working with her instead of colleague Emma Hernan – something Christine has vehemently denied.

During a cast reunion episode, which dropped on Netflix on Friday, brokerage boss Jason Oppenheim subsequently said that “right now there’s not a place for her at the Oppenheim group”.

After her image was also removed from the brokerage’s website, Christine has now offered her own explanation, insisting it was actually her decision to leave.

Commenting on a TikTok video, she said: “Of course there’s no place for me. I terminated my contract weeks ago prior to filming.”

“I have my own company now lol,” she added in reference to her new real estate venture, Real Open, which she announced last month.

Christine also made similar comments during an appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop, saying: “I am my own broker now, so I’ve been working on that. I terminated my contract, yes, and started my own brokerage.”

However, Christine was not pressed directly on the accusations made against her at the end of the season.

Jason previously said during the reunion: “We’ve texted and we haven’t really addressed this situation. She hasn’t reached out to talk about it. I know that she has some thoughts on it.

“Right now, there’s not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group,” he continued.

“In the future, if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on things, if she changes her behaviour, if she brings in a big listing – there’s a lot of reasons where I could consider her having a place at The Oppenheim Group but I have to say right now, there isn’t a place.”

However, it does not look like Christine’s departure from the company necessarily means the end of her time on Selling Sunset.

“It means we might have to get a little creative when it comes to the new season, because it’s going to be like a battle of the brokerages, so it will be fun,” she told Daily Pop.

During the interview Christine also addressed claims she had used Covid as an excuse to skip the cast reunion after she was allegedly pictured on the set of a shoot the next day.

“I did test positive [for Covid],” Christine insisted. “I had a campaign due the next day. Like, I gotta get my bag at the end of the day. So, I was fine. I didn’t miss out on anything.”