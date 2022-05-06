Jason Oppenheim Breaks Down In Tears Over Chrishell Stause Split During Selling Sunset Reunion

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim ITV

The Selling Sunset reunion proved to be an emotional one for Jason Oppenheim, who broke down in tears about his split from Chrishell Stause.

The cast of the hit Netflix reality show were brought together for a sit-down interview with Queer Eye’s Tan France, following the dramatic events of the fifth season.

The reunion show dropped on Netflix on Friday, and saw Jason pressed on whether his and Chrishell’s relationship was a “showmance”.

“I hesitate to answer that question because I don’t want to give any credence… it’s a stupid question to me,” he said.

“I don’t feel the need to explain to people,” he continued as he became emotional.

“There’s a lot of sadness and loss. I think watching the show made it more difficult - it brought it back up.

“It’s been a few months, but I’m still just going through stuff. I think there was a lot of love between us and there still is. I still care about her very much. This has been a very difficult break-up.”

Chrishell was also seen wiping away tears as he spoke.

The season five finale saw the couple – who confirmed their relationship in a post on Instagram last summer – split after Jason decided he did not want to have children.

During the reunion, Chrishell confirmed she has since moved on from Jason, revealing she is in a new relationship.

Reports earlier this week suggested she was dating non-binary rapper G Flip, which she confirmed to host Tan France.

“You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life. Recently I met someone who is in a different place in their life as well,” she said.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time with someone who is very important to me, they’re called G Flip, they’re non-binary so they go by they/them.”

Chrishell added: “They’re an extremely talented musician and it all started because I was going to be in their video.”

Jason also gave the couple his best wishes, telling his ex: “They seem like a bad ass for one and seeing [Chrishell] smile the last couple of minutes makes me very happy. I’m proud of you.”