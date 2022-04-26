Chrishell Stause in Selling Sunset Netflix

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has hit back at accusations she fakes being nice on the Netflix show.

The estate agent and many of her co-stars and colleagues have been involved in a long-running feud with Christine Quinn, with the drama continuing to take centre stage in the fifth season, which dropped last week.

In a video on her Instagram Stories, Chrishell has addressed comments directed to her, insisting she doesn’t always “have to be nice if somebody keeps pushing you and does not respect your boundaries”.

She said: “I just wanted to address something real quick. Every single season I see this common thing every time [with people claiming] that I’m actually not really nice, that I’m fake nice, that I’m actually a bully, or whatever.

“To all the nice girls out there, listen. You try and be nice, you try and do the right thing… I’ve worked in this business a long time. I’ve kept so many friendships, I try and always be professional.

“At the end of the day, you don’t always have to be nice if somebody keeps pushing you and does not respect your boundaries, and that is okay.”

She also captioned the video: “Just my opinion of course! But I will not feel bad for doing this when we deal with SO much more and see SO much more than what makes it the show. FYI.”

Chrishell posted after filming the forthcoming reunion episode, which Christine was forced to miss due to Covid.

Christine Quinn Netflix

A rep for Christine told TMZ: “Christine tested positive for Covid on Saturday and out of an abundance of caution, she did not attend the reunion.”

Christine – who has cast doubt on her future on the hit Netflix series following the events of season five – also declined to appear virtually as she was not well enough, her spokesperson said.

Their co-worker Amanza Smith was also forced to appear via Zoom for the recording after contracting the virus.