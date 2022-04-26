Warning! This article contains major spoilers about Selling Sunset season five.
Christine Quinn and Amanza Smith were both absent from filming of the Selling Sunset reunion.
Both agents were forced to miss the special, which is set to debut next month, after receiving positive Covid tests prior to shooting in LA over the weekend.
A rep for Christine told TMZ: “Christine tested positive for Covid on Saturday and out of an abundance of caution, she did not attend the reunion.”
Christine – who has cast doubt on her future on the hit Netflix series following the events of season five – also declined to appear virtually as she was not well enough, her spokesperson said.
However, Amanza joined host Tan France and co-stars including Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and newcomer Chelsea Lazkani via video-link from her home.
Had Christine been able to attend, it certainly would have made for explosive viewing.
The final episode of the most recent series, which dropped last week, saw Christine face accusations she’d attempted to bribe a seller into working with her instead of colleague Emma Hernan – something Christine vehemently denied.
After suggesting Emma was “making up lies” about her, Christine had been due to meet with bosses Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald, but failed to show up, leading to speculation she could be leaving the show.
While Christine has not commented on her future with the Netflix series, she has announced her new venture that will seemingly put her in competition with The Oppenheim Group.
Netflix had no comment to make when contacted by HuffPost UK. A representative for Christine Quinn was also approached for comment on her future at The Oppenheim Group and as part of the Selling Sunset cast.
The Selling Sunset reunion is set to drop on Netflix on 5 May, with season five streaming now.