The final episode of the most recent series, which dropped last week, saw Christine face accusations she’d attempted to bribe a seller into working with her instead of colleague Emma Hernan – something Christine vehemently denied.

After suggesting Emma was “making up lies” about her, Christine had been due to meet with bosses Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald, but failed to show up, leading to speculation she could be leaving the show.

While Christine has not commented on her future with the Netflix series, she has announced her new venture that will seemingly put her in competition with The Oppenheim Group.

Netflix had no comment to make when contacted by HuffPost UK. A representative for Christine Quinn was also approached for comment on her future at The Oppenheim Group and as part of the Selling Sunset cast.

The Selling Sunset reunion is set to drop on Netflix on 5 May, with season five streaming now.