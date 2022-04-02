Here's what's coming to Netflix in April 2022 Netflix

As we head into the spring, Netflix has got a whole roster of new original films and TV series to keep us entertained for the next few weeks.

Coming up in April, the streaming giant has got ridiculous comedy, gripping reality TV and heartwarming teen drama, as well as the returns of our faves like Selling Sunset and Russian Doll.

Here are 10 of our top picks coming to Netflix in the next month…

The Bubble (1 April)

A star-studded cast including Karen Gillan, Keegan-Michael Key, David Duchovny and Rob Delaney – plus a cameo from Benedict Cumberbatch as himself – come together in this new comedy. The Bubble is based around a group of actors trying to make the sixth instalment of a Jurassic Park-esque franchise under the pressures of the pandemic (hence, the titular “bubble”).

It’s also written and directed by Judd Apatow which means it should be good for a laugh… for those who feel ready to find the humour in the events of the last two years, that is.

The Ultimatum (6 April)

Already missing Love Is Blind? Well, the team behind it have a brand new show, with an arguably even more chaotic premise.

This time around, six long-term couples who are on the verge of getting engaged meet for the first time, quickly switching partners with one another and moving in together for six weeks to put their original relationship to the test. At the end, each pairing must decide whether they want to marry the person they came with… or “move on”.

Dirty Lines (8 April)

A new original series from The Netherlands, Dirty Lines is set in the 1980s, and focusses on the rise of the phone sex line during that decade.

In the first episode, we meet psychology student Marly, who earns herself some extra dosh by reading erotic lines down the phone. Through her, we meet the “wildly different” owners of the company and various other colourful characters working at the centre.

Hard Cell (12 April)

More 15 years since the final episode of The Catherine Tate Show aired, she’s going back to her sketch comedy roots in this new Netflix series.

A mockumentary set in a prison (think Summer Heights High meets Orange Is The New Black), the show includes Catherine’s usual offbeat and dark humour. And while she plays most of the characters, we can also look forward to a cameo from EastEnders’ Cheryl Fergison as herself. We are so intrigued.

Russian Doll (20 April)

This is the one we’ve been waiting for. We were huge fans of Russian Doll when it debuted in 2019, but we must admit we were a little unsure when they announced a follow-up season was coming, as it felt like the first series ended so neatly.

However, initial reviews have been glowing, and this time around the cast includes Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy, so we will most definitely be tuning in.

Selling Sunset (22 April)

Netflix

We are so ready for more of the property porn, sun-kissed drama and, of course, high camp that the first four seasons of Selling Sunset have provided us with.

To keep things fresh, this new batch of episodes will see the introduction of new realtor Chelsea Lazkani – and we can’t wait to see what she has to bring to the Oppenheim Group.

Heartstopper (22 April)

A wholesome alternative to some of the gritter teen dramas that have emerged in the last few years, Heartstopper introduces us to “sensitive athlete” Nick and “introspective overthinker” Charlie – two schoolmates who’ve never spoken before, until fate intervenes and they’re forced to sit next to one another.

Dreamy and wistful, Netflix tells us to get ready for “bedroom dancing, awkward flirting, rugby shenanigans and a whole lot of yearning”.

Grace And Frankie (29 April)

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Regrettably all good things must come to an end, with one of Netflix’s longest-running originals Grace And Frankie airing its final episodes at the end of this month.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will take their final bows as the beloved characters at the end of this series, the first portion of which actually came out last summer. But don’t feel too bereft – there are 12 more episodes to come before we say goodbye to the unlikely chums.

Ozark (29 April)

Netflix

Another of Netflix’s most successful franchises is also coming to an end on the same day as Grace And Frankie.

Five years after the first series debuted, the second half of the Emmy-winning crime drama is coming to Netflix later this month – and we’re pretty sure it’ll be going with a bang.