Pamela Anderson in 2018 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Pamela Anderson has announced plans to “set the record straight” in an upcoming Netflix special, following the release of the drama Pam & Tommy.

The former Baywatch star’s past marriage to musician Tommy Lee – and the theft of their private sex tape in the late 1990s – forms the central storyline of the Disney+ series Pam & Tommy, the final episode of which will be released next week.

Although Pamela has not spoken publicly about the show, reports have suggested she has found its release “painful” and “shocking”, and production went ahead without her input or approval.

In the lead-up to the final episode’s release, Netflix unveiled that a new authorised documentary about Pamela’s life was coming to the streaming platform later this year.

They also tweeted a handwritten note from the star herself.

The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey. pic.twitter.com/vSNvsQPE48 — Netflix (@netflix) March 2, 2022

“My life,” she wrote. “A thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions, wicked, wild and lost.

“Nothing to live up to, I can only surprise you, not a victim, but a survivor and Alive to tell the real story.”

Netflix added: “Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary.

“The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey.”

Pam & Tommy sees Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the lead roles, with Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling also in the cast.

Lily James in character as Pamela Anderson Disney/Erica Parise/Hulu via PA Media

Defending the decision to make the show without Pamela Anderson’s blessing, director Craig Gillespie previously said: “I absolutely respect any personal decision that she makes on that, and understand where she’s coming from.

“The thing that gave me comfort was I felt like we really had an opportunity to change the narrative of this story, and to show it from a perspective that people can hopefully learn and grow from.