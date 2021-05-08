We must admit we couldn’t quite imagine Lily James as Pamela Anderson when we first heard that she was set to play the Baywatch star in a new Hulu series.
Maybe it was because Pammie is such a far cry from Lily’s Downton Abbey character, Lady Rose MacClare
But boy were we wrong.
So this is the Lily we recognise...
And this, ladies and gents, is Lily as Pammie…
Like, how? What?
The picture is our first look at the British actor in the forthcoming Hulu series, Pam And Tommy.
Lily stars alongside The Falcon And The Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan, who is also very convincing indeed as Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee.
The first look pics have caused quite the stir over on Twitter...
Pam and Tommy is all about former couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s notorious sex tape, which they filmed on their honeymoon in the mid nineties.
It went on to become one of the first ever ‘celebrity sex tapes’ after it was stolen and distributed online.
The couple sued the distributor, Internet Entertainment Group, and eventually reached a settlement under which the tape became public again.
Seth Rogen, who is also executive producing, will play Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and released the tape.
Pamela and Tommy – who divorced in 1998 and share two kids – are not involved in the project.
Pam and Tommy will air later this year on Hulu.