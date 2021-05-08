We must admit we couldn’t quite imagine Lily James as Pamela Anderson when we first heard that she was set to play the Baywatch star in a new Hulu series. Maybe it was because Pammie is such a far cry from Lily’s Downton Abbey character, Lady Rose MacClare But boy were we wrong. So this is the Lily we recognise...

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Lily James

And this, ladies and gents, is Lily as Pammie…

I mean, give the makeup artist who turned Lily James into Pamela Anderson an Emmy already pic.twitter.com/cHqerqFTEC — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) May 7, 2021

Like, how? What? The picture is our first look at the British actor in the forthcoming Hulu series, Pam And Tommy.

Lily stars alongside The Falcon And The Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan, who is also very convincing indeed as Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee. The first look pics have caused quite the stir over on Twitter...

Trying to see Lily James under her Pamela Anderson makeup pic.twitter.com/kN15xECuD2 — 251 days until scream (2022) (@caseyyoung00) May 7, 2021

give the makeup artist an emmy like NOW! lily james is so unrecognizable and looking so much like pamela. pic.twitter.com/Mq8SUvnrSy — k.❦ (@NINETIESRNB) May 7, 2021

Imagine this time last year someone telling you that these people are Lily James and Kristen Stewart pic.twitter.com/pRW5nwqmSY — phi is fasting | semi ia (@Ridlxy) May 7, 2021

Pam and Tommy is all about former couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s notorious sex tape, which they filmed on their honeymoon in the mid nineties. It went on to become one of the first ever ‘celebrity sex tapes’ after it was stolen and distributed online. The couple sued the distributor, Internet Entertainment Group, and eventually reached a settlement under which the tape became public again.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson attend the Barb Wire Party during the 47th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 1994 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images)