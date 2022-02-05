When Disney+ teased the much-hyped Pam & Tommy ahead of its release this week, all anyone could talk about was Lily James’ incredible transformation into Pamela Anderson.

And while we still can’t quite get over just how much the former Downton Abbey star looks like the Baywatch icon, now the first few episodes have arrived, there’s something else that is causing a major stir on social media.

The series follows Pamela’s tumultuous relationship with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, and the highly publicised leak of their private sex tape.

But no one was prepared for the scene in episode two where Tommy - played by Sebastian Stan - has a prolonged conversation with… his penis. A talking penis. That answers back.

Sebastian Stan in Pam & Tommy Hulu

We’re not sure Twitter will ever recover from this...

Therapist: There’s no such thing as talking penis



Pam and Tommy Episode 2: You wanna bet? #PamAndTommy pic.twitter.com/5OUGOsMUIr — Ruth Tedstone-Woods (@MissRudiBlue) February 2, 2022

when you’re just trying to enjoy your meal and then get to the talking penis scene in pam and tommy pic.twitter.com/1poACuY4Nh — ✦ jenny ✦ (@jennyinsomnia) February 5, 2022

There's a talking penis in #PamAndTommy episode 2. pic.twitter.com/S9HpCwsUdz — Nerd Hag Reviews (@NerdHag) February 2, 2022

Definitely didn’t think I’d be seeing a full-frontal CGI talking penis when I subscribed to Disney+ but here we are #PamAndTommy — Kelsey (@_kelseytweets) February 4, 2022

You're telling me Disney+ abandoned the Lizzie Maguire reboot because it involved sex but they've gone and paid someone to play the voice of Tommy Lee's penis in Pam & Tommy. pic.twitter.com/QW6Hz8f8uk — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) February 2, 2022

Im watching Pam & Tommy right now and I was not expecting to see a scene of a fully exposed talking penis pic.twitter.com/pUSCszkZLx — Marc Spector🌙 (cori) (@KISARVGI) February 2, 2022

casually watching Sebastian Stans penis literally talk to him in the Pam and Tommy show on Hulu lmao 😭 — santana 𖤍 (@cowboytanz) February 3, 2022

Between Euphoria and Pam & Tommy, this was a good week for penis prosthetics and full frontal scenes. pic.twitter.com/haGSYJgm6W — Stacy Lambe (@sllambe) February 2, 2022

The chatty appendage, which was voiced by Jason Mantzoukas (what a gig!), is heavily inspired by a passage in Tommy Lee’s autobiography Tommyland, in which the rocker and his genitalia have something of a “heart-to-heart” whilst he’s high on ecstasy.

The memorable scene was filmed using a puppet-like animatronic penis that was made from an actual cast of Sebastian Stan’s penis.

“It was made from silicone and involved lifecasting Sebastian so that we could then sculpt the appropriate size and blend points,” special effects makeup artist Jason Collins told GQ UK.

“Once we were done sculpting, another mold was made and we cast it from a plasticised silicone. The silicone is medical grade and gives the appendage a life-like fleshy quality.”

Lily James stars as Pamela Anderson alongside Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee Hulu

Showrunner D.V. DeVincentis added to Entertainment Weekly: “There were wires running between [Sebastian’s] legs from behind, and a guy crouched on the floor with joysticks, mechanically controlling what’s going on,”

Fellow showrunner Rob Siegel added: “If we were showing full-frontal male nudity, that would be a different issue.

“But it’s almost so silly that it makes it maybe less [of an issue]. I can’t think of a more fun and cuddly way to get away with extended full-frontal male nudity.